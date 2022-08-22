Covid-19 : 19.470 positivi e 63 mortiEuropei Atletica e Nuoto : oro nei 10.000 e staffetta mista Risultati Serie A : Atalanta Milan 1-1 e Napoli Monza 4-0Xiaomi Days : Offerte Imperdibili su EbayLoredana Bertè a Giorgia Meloni : Di onorevole non ha proprio nienteEvira il compagno : aveva cercato di stuprare sua figlia 14enneVaiolo scimmie : infetto turista italiano a CubaL' Attore Gary Busey accusato di molestieEcco la linea di modelli in edizione limitata Champions 2022MADDEN NFL 23 DISPONIBILE OVUNQUE OGGIUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road: E.China Jiangxi Nanchang county holds promotional event to show charm, attract investment (Di lunedì 22 agosto 2022) - BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Nanchang county in east China'sJiangxi province recently kicked off its "lotus festival", an annual economic, trade and cultural event to promote business environment and attract investment. With opening ceremony held on August 18, this year's festival covers rural revitalization, digital economy and fine business environment with activities such as cultural and tourism product trade and expo, art exhibition as well as night market expected to last for four months. In its sixth this year, the lotus economic and trade festival has become the hallmark event for Nanchang county to better promote its charm, to attracts more talents and also for ...
La Via della seta si è adattata al nuovo disordine geopolitico

Xinhua ha riferito che circa il 20 per cento dei progetti della via della seta sono stati "... il Sihanoukville special economic zone (Cambogia) e il progetto Silk city e Five islands in Kuwait. Nel ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Peach farmers in E. China's Mengyin embrace peachy lives

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ With the flourishing peach industry, local farmers in Menyin County in east China'sShandong Province enjoy both the sweet peach aroma and handsome incomes during ... Silk Faw, un miliardo in ballo fra Cina e Stati Uniti  ReggioSera.it

Economic Watch: Belt & Road countries advance agricultural cooperation

China has signed agricultural and fishery cooperation documents with more than 80 countries, and more than 650 agricultural investment cooperation projects have been carried out in countries along the ...

