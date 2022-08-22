Edge: “Io e Christian parliamo ancora con grande frequenza” (Di lunedì 22 agosto 2022) Molti pensano che anche le grandi amicizie possano sfilacciarsi quando due wrestler si trovano in due compagnie diverse, in particolare quando queste due compagnie si trovano in contrasto fra di loro: non è questo il caso di Edge e Christian, da sempre migliori amici, visto che i due ora si trovano separati tra WWE e AEW. Dopo i successi e i feud che i due hanno vissuto, gli ex campioni di coppia hanno condiviso un momento molto toccante durante il Royal Rumble Match del 2021 (vinto proprio da Edge) quando si sono riabbracciati sul ring, entrambi in qualità di wrestler attivi, dopo circa 10 anni. Amicizia senza fine Parlando al Bleacher Report, Edge ha parlato della sua amicizia con Christian Cage, dichiarando che i due sono ancora molto legati:“Ci stiamo entrambi ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Zona_Wrestling : Edge: 'Io e Christian parliamo ancora con grande frequenza' -
More German Firms Seek IoT Services for Competitive Edge'German companies understand that enterprise - wide IoT delivers measurable added value,' said Christian Decker, partner and EMEA lead, ISG Smart Manufacturing. 'As technologies such as edge AI ...
Film stasera in TV da non perdere venerdì 5 agosto 2022FILM DI AZIONE DA VEDERE STASERA IN TV Edge of Tomorrow - Senza domani, ore 21:00 su Sky Cinema ... I PROGRAMMI IN CHIARO Una serata tra amici, ore 21:25 su Rai 1 In questo one man show Christian De ... Edge: “Io e Christian parliamo ancora con grande frequenza” Zona Wrestling
Edge keeps in touch with Christian, says they're 'both having a blast' as careers wind downIt's hard to believe for fans who remember them fondly as a tag team during the Attitude Era, but both Edge and Christian Cage are pushing 50 years old. They're currently in different companies (Edge ...
WWE Raw Preview (8/22): Trish Stratus Returns, Edge In ActionTonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will broadcast out of Toronto and carry a distinctly Canadian flavor, with announced appearances from Trish Stratus and Edge.
Edge ChristianSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Edge Christian