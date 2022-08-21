And Just Like That, nella seconda stagione tornerà un personaggio amatissimo di Sex and the City: ecco chi (Di domenica 21 agosto 2022) And Just Like That, sequel della storica Sex And The City, ha sganciato una buona notizia, nelle ultime ore, per i fan della serie. Parliamo del grande ritorno di John Corbett, l’attore interprete nella serie originale di Aidan Shaw, ovvero l’altro grande amore della protagonista Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker. La star si vedrà di nuovo vicina a Aidan, per la gioia di quella grande fetta di fan che tifava per il loro amore. Secondo il Deadline Hollywood, l’attore sarà presente nella seconda stagione della serie per un numero di episodi non definitivo, ma sicuramente molto corposo. Un amore piuttosto tormentato quello tra i due andato in scena nella terza e quarta stagione di Sex and the City. La coppia, ... Leggi su isaechia (Di domenica 21 agosto 2022) And, sequel della storica Sex And The, ha sganciato una buona notizia, nelle ultime ore, per i fan della serie. Parliamo del grande ritorno di John Corbett, l’attore interpreteserie originale di Aidan Shaw, ovvero l’altro grande amore della protagonista Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker. La star si vedrà di nuovo vicina a Aidan, per la gioia di quella grande fetta di fan che tifava per il loro amore. Secondo il Deadline Hollywood, l’attore sarà presentedella serie per un numero di episodi non definitivo, ma sicuramente molto corposo. Un amore piuttosto tormentato quello tra i due andato in scenaterza e quartadi Sex and the. La coppia, ...

