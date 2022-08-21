And Just Like That, nella seconda stagione tornerà un personaggio amatissimo di Sex and the City: ecco chi (Di domenica 21 agosto 2022) And Just Like That, sequel della storica Sex And The City, ha sganciato una buona notizia, nelle ultime ore, per i fan della serie. Parliamo del grande ritorno di John Corbett, l’attore interprete nella serie originale di Aidan Shaw, ovvero l’altro grande amore della protagonista Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker. La star si vedrà di nuovo vicina a Aidan, per la gioia di quella grande fetta di fan che tifava per il loro amore. Secondo il Deadline Hollywood, l’attore sarà presente nella seconda stagione della serie per un numero di episodi non definitivo, ma sicuramente molto corposo. Un amore piuttosto tormentato quello tra i due andato in scena nella terza e quarta stagione di Sex and the City. La coppia, ...Leggi su isaechia
John Corbett in And Just Like That 2 - Aidan dimenticherà Kathy con Carrie?
And Just Like That... 2 : John Corbett reciterà nei nuovi episodi
'And Just Like That 2', torna John Corbett. È ufficialeJohn Corbett tornerà ad interpretare Aidan Shaw nella 2a stagione di 'And Just Like That...' , revival di Sex and the City. Parola di Deadline. 'Penso che potrei essere in alcuni episodi', disse ...
