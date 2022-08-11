The Last Of Us: Henry e Sam appariranno nella serie interpretati da Lamar Johnson e Keivonn Woodard (Di giovedì 11 agosto 2022) Lamar Johnson e Keivonn Woodard sono gli attori scelti per interpretare in The Last Of Us il ruolo dei fratelli Henry e Sam. La serie The Last of Us arriverà sugli schermi e nell'adattamento televisivo del videogioco ci saranno anche Henry e Sam, i due fratelli che hanno un ruolo importante nella storia. Le nuove informazioni relative al cast dello show prodotto per HBO svelano così qualche anticipazione riguardante gli eventi che verranno mostrati nella prima stagione. Nel cast di The Last of Us, infatti ci saranno anche Lamar Johnson e Keivonn Woodard nei ruoli dei fratelli Henry e Sam che, nel ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 11 agosto 2022)sono gli attori scelti per interpretare in TheOf Us il ruolo dei fratellie Sam. LaTheof Us arriverà sugli schermi e nell'adattamento televisivo del videogioco ci saranno anchee Sam, i due fratelli che hanno un ruolo importantestoria. Le nuove informazioni relative al cast dello show prodotto per HBO svelano così qualche anticipazione riguardante gli eventi che verranno mostratiprima stagione. Nel cast di Theof Us, infatti ci saranno anchenei ruoli dei fratellie Sam che, nel ...

