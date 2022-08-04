VALORANT, il coming out di Flappy tramite ZETA DIVISION: la giocatrice è una donna transgender (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) Flappy, giocatore del team ZETA DIVISION, ha fatto coming out nelle scorse ore, dichiarandosi transgender. Lo scorso 27 luglio l’organizzazione di esports ha annunciato che sarebbe entrata nella scena dei VALORANT Game Changers con un roster tutto al femminile. Il nuovo team è composto da suzu, aco, Movo, romia e Flappy: tuttavia, subito dopo l’annuncio su Twitter, in molti hanno avanzato dei dubbi sull’appartenenza al genere femminile di quest’ultima giocatrice. ZETA DIVISION ha quindi pubblicato un nuovo post prendendo le difese di Flappy. L’organizzazione ha affermato che la giocatrice si identifica come una donna transgender e sta procedendo ...Leggi su esports247
