THINKCAR Super Brand Day to Kick off; Big Day for OBDII device renew (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) ONTARIO, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Super Brand day of THINKCAR is coming. More than 310,000 fans will have a chance to win big coupons, multiple rewards only from August 1st to 3rd. The products participating in this Super Brand Day are: Thinkdiag, new version for Full System diagnostic, all car 15 reset service 1-year free OBD2 functions, ECU Coding, 4 in 1 live data, auto VIN, Bi-Directional/ Active Test. THINKCAR Pro, full vehicle systems diagnoses functions: Get access to all systems including engine system, transmission system, TPMS system, ABS system, SRS system, EPB system, airbag system, power system, immobilizer system, chassis system, body module system, etc. Thinkscan Max 2, OBD2 Professional Scanner. Full System Diagnoses with 28 Reset Function Bluetooth & ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LumiThera annuncia che lo studio clinico LIGHTSITE III degli Stati Uniti raggiunge l'endpoint primario di efficacia nel migliorare la vista nei soggetti affetti da degenerazione maculare senile secca – Padovanews Padova News
CN Declares Third-Quarter 2022 DividendCN announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2022 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of seventy-three and a quarter cents ...
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2022 ResultsPangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") , a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial ...
