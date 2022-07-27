Come fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateBlooming of Matricaria, il DLC 2 di SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION ...Aurora Collection di Logitech G - una nuova era del Gaming È in arrivo Z9K, il nuovo TV Mini LED 8K di SonyKingston svela i dispositivi che non possono mancare per agostoQuali sono i principali metodi di pagamento?Mantova : Trovata morta dopo un mese, il suo cane in fin di vitaKids Collection di Celly: nuova linea per i più piccoliUltime Blog

OLON AND THE DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MILAN CREATE A SCHOLARSHIP TO DEVELOP NEW PHOTOCHEMISTRY PROCESSES APPLIED TO THE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION OF ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS

MILAN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OLON, global API supplier, and the UNIVERSITY of MILAN DEPARTMENT

OLON, global API supplier, and the UNIVERSITY of MILAN DEPARTMENT of CHEMISTRY announce the creation of a SCHOLARSHIP for a PhD in the DEVELOPment of new photoCHEMISTRY-based PROCESSES APPLIED to the PRODUCTION of ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS. The goal of the project is to DEVELOP new alternative routes of synthesis based on photoCHEMISTRY; a highly innovative, sustainable process that can be systematically APPLIED to the INDUSTRIAL-scale PRODUCTION this Italian Chemical Group performs in its 11 ...
Olon annuncia la creazione di un centro di ricerca e sviluppo

Olon annuncia la creazione di un centro di ricerca e sviluppo nella sua sede di Rodano. Con un investimento di 10 milioni di euro il Gruppo italiano Olon darà vita ad una vasta area completamente dedicata ai laboratori di ricerca applicati allo sviluppo di processi per la produzione di API ( active pharmaceutical ingredients) che rappresentano il ...

OLON ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF A MAJOR CENTER OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN ITALY, THAT WILL GIVE RISE TO AN INNOVATIVE GLOBAL R&D MODEL

... consolidated in the 11 Olon plants worldwide, will be connected, and extensively applied across the Group's entire manufacturing network. The major investment involves the construction of a vast ... Olon, investimenti per 27 milioni in una nuova piattaforma di produzione globale ad alto contenimento  AboutPharma

