Human Horizons Reveals More of Ultra-futuristic Digital GT HiPhi Z
Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022
SHANGHAI, July 6, 2022
Industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving technology company, Human Horizons, has recently unveiled More details on the Ultra-futuristic Digital GT HiPhi Z. Redefining the traditional GT model, the HiPhi Z comes equipped with cutting edge technologies to create an unparalleled next-level driving experience. The vehicle itself looks, feels, and drives like a car from 20 years in the future, providing an insight into the future of Human-like technology and transportation. "Designed and manufactured exclusively by Human Horizons, the HiPhi Z is a testament to the company's dedication to technological advancement, sparing no expense in ...Leggi su iltempo
Human Horizons Reveals More of Ultra-futuristic Digital GT HiPhi ZIndustry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving technology company, Human Horizons, has recently unveiled more details on the ultra-futuristic digital GT HiPhi Z. Redefining the traditional GT ...
Sigachi widens horizons, ventures into human nutritional segmentSigachi widens horizons, ventures into human nutritional segment: Our Bureau, Mumbai: Hyderabad’s homegrown Sigachi Industries Limited ...
