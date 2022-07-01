Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOChiusi i reparti covid : al San Giovanni pannoloni ai pazienti per ...Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungAtlanta ospiterà le semifinali di League of LegendsUltime Blog

TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur

TUMI enters
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
TUMI to support the football club on its pre-season tour to Korea next month NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 ...

zazoom
Commenta
TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) TUMI to support the football club on its pre-season tour to Korea next month NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership designating TUMI as an official Partner of the Club's pre-season tour to Korea this July. with this partnership, TUMI will outfit the team and the Club's full travel delegation with its travel luggage and lifestyle accessories. TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, specializes in products featuring elevated craftsmanship, durability and resilience. Each Tottenham Hotspur tour team member will receive personalized TUMI products to ease ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità

Tumi, Inc.: TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur

TUMI to support the football club on its pre-season tour to Korea next month NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership ...

TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership designating TUMI as an Official Partner of the Club's pre-season tour to Korea this July. With this partnership, TUMI will ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TUMI enters
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : TUMI enters TUMI enters official partnership with