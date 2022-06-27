Perché chiedere un consulto ad un dottore onlineAggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 2COD VANGUARD E WARZONE: PRESENTAZIONE BATTLE PASS E BUNDLE STAGIONE ...GTA Online: brucia gli pneumatici e ottieni bonus di LS Tuners per ...NVIDIA GeForce RTX Serie 30 Pronte & in Stock F1 22: i piloti indovinano la valutazione dei loro compagniOrganizzare un torneo di videogames in casa: quali giochi non possono ...Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiUltime Blog

EAN Congress 2022 | COVID-19 positive patients at higher risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders | new study shows

EAN Congress
- COVID-19 positive outpatients are at an increased risk of neurodegenerative disorders compared with ...

EAN Congress 2022: COVID-19 positive patients at higher risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders, new study shows (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) - COVID-19 positive outpatients are at an increased risk of neurodegenerative disorders compared with individuals who tested negative for the virus, a new study presented today at the 8th European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress has shown. VIENNA, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The study, which analysed the health records of over half of the Danish population, found that those who had tested positive for COVID-19 were at an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and ischaemic stroke. Out of the 919,731 individuals that tested for COVID-19 within the study, researchers found that the 43,375 people who tested ...
Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
