CS | GO | Team Liquid cambia | via Richard “shox” Papillon | saluta anche coach adreN

Team Liquid
Il veterano francese di CS:GO, Richard “shox” Papillon, non fa più parte del roster titolare di Team ...

CS: GO, Team Liquid cambia: via Richard “shox” Papillon, saluta anche coach adreN (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) Il veterano francese di CS:GO, RichardshoxPapillon, non fa più parte del roster titolare di Team Liquid: stesso destino è toccato anche all’allenatore Eric “adreN” Hoag, come ha confermato la stessa organizzazione di esports in un comunicato. shox, 30 anni, fa parte del roster CS:GO attivo di Liquid solo da sei mesi, essendosi unito a dicembre 2021 in quello che è stato il suo primo progetto internazionale in assoluto dopo oltre un decennio in vari roster francesi. Il veterano ha giocato per Team Vitality, G2, Envy e ha vinto un Major con LDLC, prima di passare a Liquid. Today we are announcing that shox & adreN are stepping down from our active lineup as we ...
