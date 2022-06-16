Winner of Six Awards, Yili Further Elevated Its Profile as A World-Leading Innovator (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) HOHHOT, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
From June 14-16, the 15th Global Dairy Congress was hosted in Laval, France. Dr. Zhanyou Yun, Assistant President of Yili Group, attended the "Innovation for the Future" session, delivering a keynote speech with the theme "Create Value through Innovation." Dr. Gerrit Smit, Managing Director of Yili Innovation Center Europe, attended the roundtable discussion. The World Dairy Innovation Awards was held simultaneously with the Congress. Leveraging strategic synergies and resource integration, Yili Group and its subsidiary Ausnutria topped the tally with six Awards, covering segments of packaging design, infant nutrition, intolerance-friendly dairy products, ice cream, cheese and dairy snacks. One of the judges commented that, ...Leggi su iltempo
