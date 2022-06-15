Leading Web3 Platform Vatom Partners with Premiere Music Experiences Company elrow to Unlock the Future of Fan Experiences, Announces International Expansion (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - Collaboration will bring immersive Web3 Experiences to Music festival attendees. BARCELONA, Spain, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Vatom™, a Leading Web3 Company based in California, today announced its newly formed Partnership with preeminent entertainment events brand elrow to usher in the new frontier of Music Experiences for fans across the world. Underpinned by the Company's International Expansion, Vatom Europe will operate out of Barcelona, Spain and enable personalized fan engagement and unforgettable Experiences for event attendees virtually ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vatom™, a Leading Web3 Company based in California, today announced its newly formed Partnership with preeminent entertainment events brand elrow to usher in the new frontier of Music Experiences for fans across the world. Underpinned by the Company's International Expansion, Vatom Europe will operate out of Barcelona, Spain and enable personalized fan engagement and unforgettable Experiences for event attendees virtually ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Chance Encounters in New Mediums: The Generative Art Renaissance at Art Basel in Basel 2022, Presented by Tezos...speaker series will explore topics ranging from what galleries and museums need to know about Web3 ... The Tezos NFT art ecosystem is the leading NFT market for contemporary art on the blockchain with ...
'The Sandbox' Metaverse Agency PANGU Announces June 14 'PANGU ECOLAND' Exclusive NFT DropHONG KONG, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Leading Asia Metaverse development solutions provider and officially appointed metaverse agency of ... About PANGU & the Kenal Group PANGU by Kenal is the Web3.0/... Cosa sono i token e come funziona la criptoeconomia del web3 Vincos
Global Web3 Payments Leader Banxa Announces Partnership with Digital Assets Platform WonderFiBANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) (“Banxa” or “The Company”), the leading on-and-off ramp solution for Web3, today announced it has formally entered a new partnership with ...
Web3 Entertainment Tech Company Kaleidoco Raises $7M in Seed Funding for Its Original Metaverse and AR Tech PlatformKaleidoco, a Web3 entertainment technology company creating original ... at 08:10 MSCI Launches Next Generation of Equity Factor Models MSCI Inc. , a leading provider of critical decision support ...
Leading Web3Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leading Web3