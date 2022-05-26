RISULTATI: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 29 26.05.2022 (Day 9) (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) I RISULTATI della nona giornata dello storico Torneo Junior Heavyweight della NJPW, che vede per la prima volta, AKIRA e un Wrestler italiano partecipare a questo Torneo: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 29 – Day 9Giovedì 26 Maggio – Tokyo (Japan) Best Of The Super Junior 29 Block B MatchMaster Wato 4 batte Titan 2 (8:16)TJP 6 batte DOUKI 6 (8:39) Best Of The Super Junior 29 Block A MatchClark Connors 6 batte Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4 (4:50)Alex Zayne 8 batte Ryusuke Taguchi 2 (6:14)Francesco Akira 4 batte YOH 6 (9:38) Best Of The Super Junior 29 Block B MatchEl Lindaman 8 batte Wheeler Yuta 6 ...Leggi su zonawrestling
