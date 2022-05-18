JA Solar releases n-type PV module DeepBlue 4.0 X (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) - BEIJING, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
JA Solar celebrates its 2022 new product launch event on May 18, with the release of its first n-type PV module DeepBlue 4.0 X. This innovative new product offering marks the company's first entry into the n-type PV product market. Based on the 182 wafer, which boasts the most mature supply chain and industry-wide recognition, the DeepBlue 4.0 X series includes three module types adaptable to any scenario: 54-cell module for residential PV systems, 72-cell and 78-cell for commercial and utility-scale PV projects. DeepBlue 4.0 X has already passed the IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 tests and obtained the TÜV SÜD certificate, as well as passed the salt mist, ammonia, sand and dust ...Leggi su iltempo
Sungrow Releases Top - notch Solutions for Commercial and Residential Applications"It's an intelligent combination of charging with solar power. Sungrow's new products not only cut your electricity bills and streamline the installation, but it also shapes a safe, reliable, and ...
ACE Green Recycling to build North America's largest green battery recycling park in TexasACE is also exploring opportunities for operating most of its key plant activities with solar ...started commercializing its proprietary recycling process for used lead - acid batteries that releases ...
SPI Energy's SolarJuice Appoints Experienced Operations Executive as New COONew COO brings 10+ years of industry experience leading one of the largest residential solar integrators in the US. SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Lt ...
JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer for PVEL's 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Eighth Consecutive TimeJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized ...
