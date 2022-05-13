The Authentic Italian Table, torna l’evento sul food della Camera di commercio italiana per la Spagna (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) Si svolgerà a Madrid, il prossimo 31 maggio, la nuova edizione de The Authentic Italian Table, l’evento dedicato all’autentica gastronomia Italiana organizzato annualmente dalla Camera di commercio e Industria Italiana per la Spagna (CCIS). Questa nuova edizione si svolgerà all’insegna della salute e del benessere. Sarà infatti l’occasione per conoscere alcune novità gastronomiche interamente made in Italy particolarmente raccomandate per una dieta sana ed equilibrata. Tra questi, vale la pena evidenziare la linea di prodotti Verditerre, dell’azienda Italiana Le Farine Srl. Si tratta di prodotti a base di grano monococco (Triticum Monococcum), uno dei primi cereali coltivati dall’uomo, che si ... Leggi su ildenaro (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) Si svolgerà a Madrid, il prossimo 31 maggio, la nuova edizione de Thededicato all’autentica gastronomiaa organizzato annualmente dalladie Industriaa per la(CCIS). Questa nuova edizione si svolgerà all’insegnasalute e del benessere. Sarà infatti l’occasione per conoscere alcune novità gastronomiche interamente made in Italy particolarmente raccomandate per una dieta sana ed equilibrata. Tra questi, vale la pena evidenziare la linea di prodotti Verditerre, dell’aziendaa Le Farine Srl. Si tratta di prodotti a base di grano monococco (Triticum Monococcum), uno dei primi cereali coltivati dall’uomo, che si ...

