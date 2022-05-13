Mobilità sostenibile, che cosa scegliere in città per rispettare ...Huggy Wuggy : sequestrati 500 peluche non a normaA Uomini e Donne la tronista Veronica Rimondi elimina Matteo? Uccide la compagna e mentre la seppellisce muore per un infartoArredare il soggiorno, consigli e fattori per una scelta di stileNuova versione di Pokémon HOME compatibile con più giochiDEATHLOOP nuovo aggiornamento con modalità FotoMultiVersus: closed alpha dal 19 al 27 maggio, dal 5 al 7 agosto ...Soulstice porta il Dual-Character su PS5, Xbox X|S e PC questo autunnoGIANTS SOFTWARE ANNUNCIA FARMING SIMULATOR 19: AMBASSADOR EDITIONUltime Blog

Pininfarina launches its first ever NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo

Pininfarina launches
TORINO, Italy, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pininfarina is unveiling a stunning NFT Collection focused ...

Pininfarina launches its first ever NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022)

 Pininfarina is unveiling a stunning NFT Collection focused on one of the most iconic and futuristic automotive designs of all time – the Pininfarina Modulo concept car. The Pininfarina Modulo NFTs, in collaboration with 1of1, the luxury NFT specialists - powered by ARTM Technologies – in the development of solutions for the Metaverse, and with the iconic musician, Sasha Sirota, will be offered as a series of five pieces of art, which will then be auctioned by RM Sotheby's within a dedicated online auction on 24-26 May, 2022, please click HERE. The NFT Collection is inspired by the original "one-off" sketches of the Modulo, preserved till now in Pininfarina's private archive, ...
