Pininfarina launches its first ever NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) TORINO, Italy, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/is unveiling a stunning NFTfocused on one of the most iconic and futuristic automotive designs of all time – theconcept car. TheNFTs, in collaboration with 1of1, the luxury NFT specialists - powered by ARTM Technologies – in the development of solutions for the Metaverse, and with the iconic musician, Sasha Sirota, will be offered as a series of five pieces of art, which will then be auctioned by RM Sotheby's within aonline auction on 24-26 May, 2022, please click HERE. The NFTis inspired by the original "one-off" sketches of the, preserved till now in's private archive, ...