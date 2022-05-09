(Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) - BEIJING, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/On International's Day, which falls on the second Sunday of May every year, people across the world shareabout theirs and express their love and gratitude to the person who brought them to this world. Parents serve as role models for children, and it's no exception for Chinese President Xi. He recalledabout how hisQi Xin has influenced him through his life. Born in 1926, Qi joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1943 at the age of 17 and became a staunch supporter of the Party's values and beliefs. "Parents and seniors should pass on good morals to their children when they are young, helping them build moral integrity and a sense of goodwill, ...

Advertising

"But mysaid that although it was painful, he remembered it by heart." Xi has since used those words as a goal to pursue in life. The greatest filial piety As a filial son, Xi chats with his ..."But mysaid that although it was painful, he remembered it by heart." Xi has since used those words as a goal to pursue in life. The greatest filial piety As a filial son, Xi chats with his ...BEIJING, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Mother's Day, which falls on the second Sunday of May every year, people across the world share stories about their mothers and express their love ...Motherhood is a thing most women can't or won't escape. The first day of becoming a mother involves changes in every way, at the heart of which is an identity shift. In modern Chinese society, where ...