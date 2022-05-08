OnePlus Pad, in test con il nome in codice Reeves, arriverà nei prossimi mesi (Di domenica 8 maggio 2022) OnePlus Pad è protagonista di una piccola nuova indiscrezione che lo avvicina al suo debutto ufficiale, previsto nella seconda metà del 2022. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
OnePlus starebbe testando un dispositivo chiamato 'Reeves': dovrebbe trattarsi di OnePlus PadOltre a diversi nuovi smartphone , OnePlus sarebbe impegnata anche nella produzione del suo primo tablet : OnePlus Pad. Il lancio del dispositivo è previsto nella seconda metà del 2022 e, secondo l'informatore Yogesh Brar, recentemente sarebbero iniziati i test del device. Difatti, sembrerebbe che OnePlus ...
OnePlus Pad, nome registrato e test iniziati. Ci siamo!OnePlus Pad è stato registrato in India ed è stato avvistato dal tipster Mukul Sharma. Inoltre, ha dichiarato che il tablet è in fase di test interno nel paese e questo suggerisce che il primo tablet ... Recensione OnePlus 10 Pro: fan arrabbiati, utenti felici Androidworld
OnePlus Pad is code named “Reeves” – here’s what we know so farOnePlus is planning to soon launch its first tablet device on the market. The tablet dubbed the OnePlus Pad has already received multiple leaks. One of the reports has claimed that the device has ...
OnePlus device codenamed “Reeves” could be the OnePlus PadThe specifications of the OnePlus Pad 5G have just leaked online, and it appears that the business is working on a mid-range Android tablet. It is expected to have a Snapdragon processor, an OLED ...
