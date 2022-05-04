Red Dead Online: Oro triplo nelle Gare libere e altroFunko POP! Peronaggi e accessori dal film Doctor Strange nel ...L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHBlizzard presenta Warcraft Arclight RumbleStile industriale, le idee e i materiali per arredare casaMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOLa Spotify Island su Roblox offre nuove esperienze a fan e artistiL'EVENTO DEI GIOCHI DEI GUARDIANI DI DESTINY 2 ARRIVA IL 3 MAGGIOFesta della Mamma 2022 - Le idee regalo di XiaomiUltime Blog

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral Goals

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial companies consume over half of the energy and ...

 Industrial companies consume over half of the energy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving the sector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A new Report from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys (NYSE: INFY), "Delivering on Carbon Neutral Goals," outlines the Progress Manufacturers have made to-date on reducing Carbon emissions across three scopes: direct emissions, indirect emissions from electricity purchases, and indirect emissions derived from a manufacturer's value chain. The Report also shares steps on how Manufacturers can move forward in reducing emissions and ...
