Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral Goals

(Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/Industrial companies consume over half of the energy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving the sector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A newfromand(NYSE: INFY), "Delivering on," outlines thehave made to-date on reducingemissions across three scopes: direct emissions, indirect emissions from electricity purchases, and indirect emissions derived from a manufacturer's value chain. Thealso shares steps on howcan move forward in reducing emissions and ...

Advertising

BergamoNews.it

... Executive Director of Augmented Reality for Enterprise(AREA), in a riveting conversation ... The immersive technology content is sponsored by Mouser's valuedAmphenol ...I am so proud to share how our partnerships with farms and food and beverageare ... Vanguard co - founded the industry - leading Farm Powered Strategic(FPSA) alongside food ... L'Università di Bergamo non ammessa al progetto innovazione con i fondi del Pnrr A new report from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and... at 08:00 ATIF Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement with Solarever Ltd., a Leading Solar Energy Company in Mexico ATIF Holdings Limited , a ...The Healthy Indoors Alliance wants to drive change and make it easy for ... For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean ...