BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Day0 Forum held the day before MWC22

Huawei's Ryan Ding: GUIDE to a Better Digital Economy (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022)

At the Huawei Day0 Forum held the day before MWC22 Barcelona, Ryan Ding, Huawei's Executive Director and President of the Carrier BG, gave a keynote speech entitled "Lighting up the Future". Ding said that operators can work on three factors: connection density, computing diversity, and carbon reduction intensity, and called on operators to join Huawei in its GUIDE business blueprint to create a Better Digital Economy together. The global Digital Economy is developing rapidly, and over 50% of global GDP will be Digitalized in 2022. Many countries and regions, like China, South Korea, and the EU, have already announced ...
Huawei's Ryan Ding: GUIDE to a Better Digital Economy

At the Huawei Day0 Forum held the day before MWC22 Barcelona, Ryan Ding, Huawei's Executive Director and President of the Carrier BG, gave a keynote speech entitled "Lighting up the Future". Ding said ...

