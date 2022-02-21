Everything Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Her Split From Brandon Blackstock (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Keeping it real. Kelly Clarkson surprised some when she filed for divorce From Brandon Blackstock on June 4, 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the former couple “clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic heightened their problems to the point of no return.” The insider added that the pair, who tied the knot in October 2013 and later welcomed two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington, “definitely didn’t” have a perfect marriage. “Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung,” the source explained. The former American Idol winner made it clear in April 2015 that Blackstock wasn’t her “other half,” noting that the two ...Leggi su cityroma
Machine Gun Kelly: l'esaltante "Emo Girl" con Willow anticipa il suo nuovo album... intitolato " Lately I Feel Everything ". "emo girl" è la prima anticipazione di " mainstream sellout ", il sesto album di Machine Gun Kelly in uscita il prossimo 25 marzo. L'artista americano, di ...
I dischi da ascoltare a febbraio 2022'Everything Was Beautiful' Spiritualized (25 febbraio) Melodie essenziali, suoni eterei, ... Tra i collaboratori ci sono anche Mark Hoppus e Machine Gun Kelly. "Abbiamo suonato dal vivo chitarre e ...
Phillip Schofield's wife Steph and daughter Molly pay tribute to the presenter's 40 years on TVTwo of the presenter's nearest and dearest - wife Stephanie, 58, and daughter Molly, 29 - tuned into Lorraine to heap praise onto him during his momentous career milestone.
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Stereophonics’ Kelly JonesStereophonics' Kelly Jones talks to us from his home studio and breaks down what it took to make new album 'Oochya!'.
