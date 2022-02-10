Bologna: cosa c'è da vedere e dove soggiornarGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon disponibile su Nintendo Switch Nintendo Direct - presentati un’ampia gamma di nuovi titoliBANDAI NAMCO SVELA 3 TITOLI IN ARRIVO PER NINTENDO SWITCHZORRO – THE CHRONICLES NUOVO TRAILER Strisce led, una soluzione perfetta per illuminare il salottoAttilio Pierini incidente : papà a 18 mesi dalla sua scomparsaBollette luce aumenti : care malgrado interventiGran Turismo SophyTM, punto di svolta nell’intelligenza artificialeSamsung Galaxy S22 e Galaxy S22+ esperienza fotografica rivoluzionariaUltime Blog

Anthony Ramos, star del musical In the Heights, entra a far parte del cast della serie Marvel Ironheart ...

Ironheart: Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie Marvel (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) Anthony Ramos, star del musical In the Heights, entra a far parte del cast della serie Marvel Ironheart dove affiancherà la protagonista Dominique Thorne. Variety annuncia l'ingresso dell'attore Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie Marvel Ironheart, in arrivo prossimamente sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+. Al momento il ruolo di Anthony Ramos nella serie che espanderà il Marvel Cinematic Universe non è stato rivelato e non vi sono informazioni ufficiali. L'attore affiancherà Dominique Thorne, che interpreta Riri Williams sia in Ironheart che nel film Black Panther: ...
Ironheart – Anthony Ramos to star in the upcoming Marvel series

News has broken that Anthony Ramos, of Hamilton fame, will play a role in the upcoming Disney+ MCU series Ironheart.
