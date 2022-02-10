Ironheart | Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie Marvel

(Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022), star del musical In the Heights, entra a far parte deldove affiancherà la protagonista Dominique Thorne. Variety annuncia l'ingresso dell'attorenel, in arrivo prossimamente sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+. Al momento il ruolo dinellache espanderà ilCinematic Universe non è stato rivelato e non vi sono informazioni ufficiali. L'attore affiancherà Dominique Thorne, che interpreta Riri Williams sia inche nel film Black Panther: ...

Advertising

CineFumetti : RT @Screenweek: #AnthonyRamos è entrato nel cast di #Ironheart e avrà un ruolo importante anche nel futuro del Marvel Cinematic Universe ht… - Screenweek : #AnthonyRamos è entrato nel cast di #Ironheart e avrà un ruolo importante anche nel futuro del Marvel Cinematic Uni… - UniMoviesBlog : Benvenuto #AnthonyRamos nel #MarvelCinematicUniverse ...sarà in #Ironheart - Nerdmovieprod : Ironheart: Anthony Ramos si unisce al cast della serie tv Disney+ #AnthonyRamos #disney #Ironheart - badtasteit : #Ironheart: #AnthonyRamos nel cast della serie #Marvel -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ironheart Anthony

Variety annuncia l'ingresso dell'attoreRamos nel cast della serie Marvel, in arrivo prossimamente sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+ . Al momento il ruolo diRamos nella serie che espanderà il Marvel Cinematic ...Ramos è entrato nel cast di, e avrà un ruolo importante anche nel futuro del Marvel Cinematic ...Anthony Ramos, star del musical In the Heights, entra a far parte del cast della serie Marvel Ironheart dove affiancherà la protagonista Dominique Thorne. Variety annuncia l'ingresso dell'attore Antho ...News has broken that Anthony Ramos, of Hamilton fame, will play a role in the upcoming Disney+ MCU series Ironheart.