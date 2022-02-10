Ironheart: Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie Marvel (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) Anthony Ramos, star del musical In the Heights, entra a far parte del cast della serie Marvel Ironheart dove affiancherà la protagonista Dominique Thorne. Variety annuncia l'ingresso dell'attore Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie Marvel Ironheart, in arrivo prossimamente sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+. Al momento il ruolo di Anthony Ramos nella serie che espanderà il Marvel Cinematic Universe non è stato rivelato e non vi sono informazioni ufficiali. L'attore affiancherà Dominique Thorne, che interpreta Riri Williams sia in Ironheart che nel film Black Panther: ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
CineFumetti : RT @Screenweek: #AnthonyRamos è entrato nel cast di #Ironheart e avrà un ruolo importante anche nel futuro del Marvel Cinematic Universe ht… - Screenweek : #AnthonyRamos è entrato nel cast di #Ironheart e avrà un ruolo importante anche nel futuro del Marvel Cinematic Uni… - UniMoviesBlog : Benvenuto #AnthonyRamos nel #MarvelCinematicUniverse ...sarà in #Ironheart - Nerdmovieprod : Ironheart: Anthony Ramos si unisce al cast della serie tv Disney+ #AnthonyRamos #disney #Ironheart - badtasteit : #Ironheart: #AnthonyRamos nel cast della serie #Marvel -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ironheart Anthony
Ironheart: Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie MarvelVariety annuncia l'ingresso dell'attore Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie Marvel Ironheart , in arrivo prossimamente sulla piattaforma streaming Disney+ . Al momento il ruolo di Anthony Ramos nella serie che espanderà il Marvel Cinematic ...
Ironheart - Anthony Ramos nella serie Marvel per Disney+Anthony Ramos è entrato nel cast di Ironheart, e avrà un ruolo importante anche nel futuro del Marvel Cinematic ...
- Ironheart: Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie Marvel ComingSoon.it
- Ironheart: Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie Marvel/Disney+ – Lo Spazio Bianco Lo Spazio Bianco
- Ironheart – Anthony Ramos nella serie Marvel per Disney+ ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV
- Ironheart, Anthony Ramos di In The Heigts si è unito al cast della serie Marvel! Everyeye Serie TV
- Ironheart: Anthony Ramos entra nel cast della nuova serie Marvel, avrà un grosso ruolo nel futuro del MCU! Comics Universe
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Ironheart: Anthony Ramos nel cast della serie MarvelAnthony Ramos, star del musical In the Heights, entra a far parte del cast della serie Marvel Ironheart dove affiancherà la protagonista Dominique Thorne. Variety annuncia l'ingresso dell'attore Antho ...
Ironheart – Anthony Ramos to star in the upcoming Marvel seriesNews has broken that Anthony Ramos, of Hamilton fame, will play a role in the upcoming Disney+ MCU series Ironheart.
Ironheart AnthonySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ironheart Anthony