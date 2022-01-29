Death Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroNHL 22 - prime squadre femminili disponibiliTAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

WWE | Big E draftato a Smackdown | ecco di nuovo il New Day al completo

WWE Big
La WWE ha deciso di riportare Big E. È quanto emerso dalla puntata di Smackdown di ieri notte, ...

WWE: Big E draftato a Smackdown, ecco di nuovo il New Day al completo (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) La WWE ha deciso di riportare Big E. È quanto emerso dalla puntata di Smackdown di ieri notte, dove l’ex campione WWE si è presentato nello show blu al fianco di Kofi Kingston per riformare il New Day. I due hanno sconfitto Happy Corbin e Madcap Moss durante la serata. Il ritorno di Big E It's official! @WWEBigE is back on Smackdown!#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/iTrPLhDzkC— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2022 In the wake of their tag team victory on #Smackdown, @WWEBigE and @TrueKofi discuss how close they are and how they will use that to make sure they are successful in the #RoyalRumble Match on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/28QjT2BgJK— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
