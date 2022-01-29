WWE | Big E draftato a Smackdown | ecco di nuovo il New Day al completo

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) La WWE ha deciso di riportare Big E. È quanto emerso dalla puntata didi ieri notte, dove l’ex campione WWE si è presentato nello show blu al fianco di Kofi Kingston per riformare il New Day. I due hanno sconfitto Happy Corbin e Madcap Moss durante la serata. Il ritorno di Big E It's official! @WWEBigE is back on!#pic.twitter.com/iTrPLhDzkC— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2022 In the wake of their tag team victory on #, @WWEBigE and @TrueKofi discuss how close they are and how they will use that to make sure they are successful in the #RoyalRumble Match on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/28QjT2BgJK— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022