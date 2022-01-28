Hyper Scape | Ubisoft chiude i server del suo dimenticato battle royale

(Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) Il primodii suoidopo un anno e mezzo Vi ricordate di? Ildiuscito solo diciotto mesi fa? No? Beh anche a noi era sfuggito di mente da tempo, almeno fino a quando gli sviluppatori non ne hanno voluto annunciare la chiusura proprio ieri. Sarà perché adessosi mostra come una realtà ormai molto estesa, e per questo la varietà e vastità di opere che vengono sfornate di anno in anno potrebbe finire con il lasciare alcune di queste nella penombra. Per quanto riguarda, questo non è neanche l’ultimo sparatutto free to play creato ...

Il primo battle royale di Ubisoft, Hyper Scape, chiude i suoi server dopo un anno e mezzo dal lancio ufficiale.Ubisoft has announced that its free-to-play battle royale game Hyper Scape will be shut down on April 28, after less than two years of operation. In a short blog post, Ubisoft announced it has ...