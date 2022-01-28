Hyper Scape: Ubisoft chiude i server del suo (dimenticato) battle royale (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) Il primo battle royale di Ubisoft, Hyper Scape, chiude i suoi server dopo un anno e mezzo Vi ricordate di Hyper Scape? Il battle royale di Ubisoft uscito solo diciotto mesi fa? No? Beh anche a noi era sfuggito di mente da tempo, almeno fino a quando gli sviluppatori non ne hanno voluto annunciare la chiusura proprio ieri. Sarà perché adesso Ubisoft si mostra come una realtà ormai molto estesa, e per questo la varietà e vastità di opere che vengono sfornate di anno in anno potrebbe finire con il lasciare alcune di queste nella penombra. Per quanto riguarda Hyper Scape, questo non è neanche l’ultimo sparatutto free to play creato ...Leggi su tuttotek
Ubisoft continua a fare pulizia, un altro titolo verrà abbandonato a breve...a discapito del successo strabordante di Assassin's Creed Valhalla che continua a vendere come il pane? Il prossimo videogioco dell'azienda francofona che incontrerà una fine prematura è Hyper Scape ,...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla, arriva anche il prequel dell'Alba di Ragnarok... serie è scritta da Alex Freed ( Dragon Age: The Silent Grove ), colorata da Michael Atiyeh ( Halo: Escalation ) e disegnata da Jimmy Betancourt ( HYPER SCAPE ), con copertine di Rafael Sarmento ( ...
Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's Cyberpunk Battle Royale, Will Be Shut DownUbisoft has announced that its free-to-play battle royale game Hyper Scape will be shut down on April 28, after less than two years of operation. In a short blog post, Ubisoft announced it has ...
