CGTN Exclusive | A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/inthe rare volcano eruption and his current status in aninterview withthrough satellite telephone on Wednesday, saying he and colleagues are relying on bottled water bought from supermarkets to survive. "I think all the people are safe," Zhao Yongming, anof China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in, told. "But we are not sure if the water is contaminated by the falling ashes or not." He said the most urgent thing to do now is to restore cellular and internet services. Recall of eruption Zhaowhat he experienced after the eruption of the ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN Exclusive

Zazoom Blog

Every household has a rainwater harvester installed on their roofs, so we have to make sure that all the ash is cleaned up." https://news..com/news/2022 - 01 - 21/- interview - ...BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in aninterview withthrough satellite telephone on Wednesday, saying he and colleagues are relying on bottled water bought from supermarkets to survive. "I think all the people are safe," ...A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in an ...Chinese businessman Yu Hongtao is in Tonga. During his interview with CGTN, he said dust is everywhere on the island.