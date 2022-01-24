CGTN Exclusive: A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in an Exclusive interview with CGTN through satellite telephone on Wednesday, saying he and colleagues are relying on bottled water bought from supermarkets to survive. "I think all the people are safe," Zhao Yongming, an employee of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Tonga, told CGTN. "But we are not sure if the water is contaminated by the falling ashes or not." He said the most urgent thing to do now is to restore cellular and internet services. Recall of eruption Zhao described what he experienced after the eruption of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in an Exclusive interview with CGTN through satellite telephone on Wednesday, saying he and colleagues are relying on bottled water bought from supermarkets to survive. "I think all the people are safe," Zhao Yongming, an employee of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Tonga, told CGTN. "But we are not sure if the water is contaminated by the falling ashes or not." He said the most urgent thing to do now is to restore cellular and internet services. Recall of eruption Zhao described what he experienced after the eruption of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN Exclusive
CGTN exclusive interview with Chinese businessman in TongaEvery household has a rainwater harvester installed on their roofs, so we have to make sure that all the ash is cleaned up." https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 21/CGTN - exclusive - interview - ...
CGTN Exclusive: A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga describedBEIJING, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in an exclusive interview with CGTN through satellite telephone on Wednesday, saying he and colleagues are relying on bottled water bought from supermarkets to survive. "I think all the people are safe," ...
CGTN | CMG president delivers New Year message to overseas audience Zazoom Blog
CGTN Exclusive: A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga describedA Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in an ...
CGTN exclusive interview with Chinese businessman in TongaChinese businessman Yu Hongtao is in Tonga. During his interview with CGTN, he said dust is everywhere on the island.
CGTN ExclusiveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Exclusive