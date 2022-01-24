CGTN Exclusive | A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described

ASUS amplia la gamma di Schede Madri Intel vivo Cashback: fino a 100€ di rimborso sull’acquisto di uno ...Cellularline - nuovi power bank super compatti Come trovare un hosting gratis per il sito che vuoi creare?5 consigli per organizzare l'home office perfetto e come progettare ...Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUltime Blog

 A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in an Exclusive interview with CGTN through satellite telephone on Wednesday, saying he and colleagues are relying on bottled water bought from supermarkets to survive. "I think all the people are safe," Zhao Yongming, an employee of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Tonga, told CGTN. "But we are not sure if the water is contaminated by the falling ashes or not." He said the most urgent thing to do now is to restore cellular and internet services. Recall of eruption Zhao described what he experienced after the eruption of the ...
CGTN exclusive interview with Chinese businessman in Tonga

Every household has a rainwater harvester installed on their roofs, so we have to make sure that all the ash is cleaned up." https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 21/CGTN - exclusive - interview - ...

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A Chinese employee currently working in Tonga described the rare volcano eruption and his current status in an exclusive interview with CGTN through satellite telephone on Wednesday, saying he and colleagues are relying on bottled water bought from supermarkets to survive. "I think all the people are safe," ...
CGTN | CMG president delivers New Year message to overseas audience  Zazoom Blog

CGTN exclusive interview with Chinese businessman in Tonga

Chinese businessman Yu Hongtao is in Tonga. During his interview with CGTN, he said dust is everywhere on the island.
