Highlights Murray-Basilashvili | Australian Open 2022 VIDEO

Highlights Murray
Il VIDEO degli Highlights del match tra Andy Murray e Nikoloz Basilashvili, valevole per il primo ...

Highlights Murray-Basilashvili: Australian Open 2022 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) Il VIDEO degli Highlights del match tra Andy Murray e Nikoloz Basilashvili, valevole per il primo turno degli Australian Open 2022. Incredibile vittoria di Andy Murray, che per la seconda volta in pochi giorni batte il georgiano e vola al secondo turno. 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 il punteggio in favore dell’ex numero uno al mondo, che torna a vincere a Melbourne dopo cinque anni. Di seguito le immagini salienti della sfida. GLI HL DI Murray-Basilashvili Murray, URLO E LIBERAZIONE   SportFace.
