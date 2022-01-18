Highlights Murray-Basilashvili: Australian Open 2022 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) Il VIDEO degli Highlights del match tra Andy Murray e Nikoloz Basilashvili, valevole per il primo turno degli Australian Open 2022. Incredibile vittoria di Andy Murray, che per la seconda volta in pochi giorni batte il georgiano e vola al secondo turno. 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 il punteggio in favore dell’ex numero uno al mondo, che torna a vincere a Melbourne dopo cinque anni. Di seguito le immagini salienti della sfida. GLI HL DI Murray-Basilashvili Murray, URLO E LIBERAZIONE SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1905 MURRAY OUTLASTS BASILASHVILI Five-times runner-up Andy Murray, who accepted a wildcard ...
