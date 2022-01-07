LambdaTest launches HyperTest, the world's fastest cloud-based web app and website testing platform (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) - HyperTest is up to 70% faster than any other traditional test execution platform SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LambdaTest, a leading test execution platform, has launched HyperTest, a next-gen smart testing platform to help businesses run end-to-end Selenium tests at the fastest speed possible. At a time when digital businesses are launching products and features at breakneck speeds, and looking to outsmart competitors, testing the code before releasing it to the audience is of utmost importance. HyperTest, which supports Selenium tests, enables businesses to achieve quickest time-to-market by intelligently reducing the test execution time drastically. Selenium is an open-source project that supports ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
