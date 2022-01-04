VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 03 01 2022

(Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) Torna AEW, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 8 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Riho vs. Valentina Rossi Andrade El Idolo vs. JP Harlow Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson vs. TheOrder (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) Serpentico vs. Jake Atlas Skye Blue vs. Angelica Risk Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood

Advertising

stez25397 : -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO AEW

SpazioWrestling.it

FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling, info streamingtv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page! Attesa pure per le battaglie Champion vs Champion con i wrestler titolati a cercere di surclassare i loro opposti:...ALL OUT 2021/ Wrestling, info streamingtv: il ritorno sul ring di CM Punk! STREET FIGHT, FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE E LA SFIDA PER LE CINTURE Nel corso di Full Gear 2021 saranno diversi i match ...In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E in a Fatal 4-Way [...] ...At this week's episode AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black will lock horns with Varsity Blondes' Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the Wednesday night show, the latter shared a video of himself training for the ...