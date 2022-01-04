VIDEO: AEW Dark: Elevation del 03.01.2022 (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) Torna AEW Dark: Elevation, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 8 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Riho vs. Valentina Rossi Andrade El Idolo vs. JP Harlow Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) Serpentico vs. Jake Atlas Skye Blue vs. Angelica Risk Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood Leggi su zonawrestling
