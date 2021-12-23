Novavax Announces Initial Omicron Cross-Reactivity Data from COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Adolescent Studies

(Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) - Two-dose primary regimen of NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated-reactive immune responses against(B.1.1.529) and other variants - Third dose produced increased immune responses comparable to or exceeding levels associated with protection in Phase 3 clinical trials, with a 9.3-fold IgG rise and a 19.9-fold ACE2 inhibition increase afterdose - Immune responses ins were 2- to 4-fold higher than adults against broad array of variants of interest and variants of concern - Development of-specificon track for initiation of GMP manufacturing in early January - Company to host investor conference call today4:30 - 5:00 pm ET GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a ...

Two-dose primary regimen of NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated cross-reactive immune responses against Omicron (B.1.1.529) and other variants - Third dose ...