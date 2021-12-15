Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Acquires Matrex Mold and Tool, Inc. (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) - FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Argon Medical Devices, Inc., a leading manufacturer of Medical Devices for interventional procedures, announced the acquisition of Wisconsin-based Matrex Mold and Tool, Inc., a custom Mold manufacturer for plastic injection Molding. Matrex produces metal injection production and prototype Molds for the Medical device, residential, and automotive industries, and has done so since 1985. Argon was a customer of Matrex for over 25 years prior to the acquisition. This move advances Argon's efforts to vertically integrate within new product development and production.
QAD Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter and Year - to - Date Financial Results... maintenance and professional services billings, including 14 orders exceeding $1 million; Received cloud or license orders from companies across QAD's six vertical markets, including: Argon Medical ...
