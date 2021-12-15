Argon Medical Devices | Inc Acquires Matrex Mold and Tool | Inc

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) - FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc., a leading manufacturer offor interventional procedures, announced the acquisition of Wisconsin-basedand, Inc., a custommanufacturer for plastic injectioning.produces metal injection production and prototypes for thedevice, residential, and automotive industries, and has done so since 1985.was a customer offor over 25 years prior to the acquisition. This move advances's efforts to vertically integrate within new product development and production. An ...