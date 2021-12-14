PS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Ultime Blog

Deep Borehole Disposal a cost-effective option for Croatia | Denmark | the Netherlands | Norway and Slovenia

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Borehole Disposal is a viable, cost-effective solution for ...

Deep Borehole Disposal is a viable, cost-effective solution for all of the high-level and intermediate-level long-lived nuclear waste that's being temporarily stored by five countries, according to a feasibility study by Deep Isolation published today by Norwegian Nuclear Decommissioning (NND). The study was commissioned by NND on behalf of the ERDO Association, a multinational group established in 2021 to address the challenges of safely managing long-lived radioactive wastes either separately or in one combined mined repository. Deep Isolation's study expands upon existing ERDO research — presented to the International Atomic Energy Agency in November — that concluded that Deep Borehole ...
