Bostik Launches a new range of disposable hygiene Adhesive Products With Bio-based Renewable Content

- As part of the 'Responsibly for hygiene' programme, Bostik, the Adhesive solutions division of ...

COLOMBES, France, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

As part of Bostik's drive towards the creation of more sustainable solutions across the value chain, the disposable hygiene Global Business Unit has developed the NuplavivaTM range of Adhesives, With two Products launched so far and more to come in 2022. Comprising 50% and 75% bio-sourced Content respectively, they meet the same level of performance and ease of ...
