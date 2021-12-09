Bostik Launches a new range of disposable hygiene Adhesive Products With Bio-based Renewable Content (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) - As part of the 'Responsibly for hygiene' programme, Bostik, the Adhesive solutions division of Arkema, has announced the launch of NuplavivaTM, a new range of Adhesive solutions formulated With Renewable Content. COLOMBES, France, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
