Sony Technology Day | dal micro-display OLED 4K per i visori VR del futuro all' idea di monitorare la salute della Terra via IoT

Advertising

Digital_Day : tutte le idee di Sony per il futuro dell'hi-tech -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sony Technology

Leonardo

... which has produced generations ofand creative talent. Cloud gaming services have recently appeared in the services lists of major tech and gaming companies, from PlayStation Now of...prevede di investire nella società che gestirà l'impianto. La fondazione per supportare la ...della fabbrica di chip sarà stabilita all'interno della New energy and industrial...Jennifer Mitchell was also previously the global privacy officer for a division of Abbott Laboratories, and will lend expertise to the firm's health care technology clients, Baker & Hostetler's Ted ...OLED TV deals offer the perfect way to pick up one of the best displays on the market for less. And when you take a look at OLED TV prices without those discounts, you'll see why sales are such an ...