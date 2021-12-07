FIFA 22: Title Update 3.1 – Nuova patch per PC disponibile dal 7 dicembre (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) EA Sports ha annunciato una Nuova patch correttiva per il simulatore calcistico FIFA 22. La patch in questione sarà rilasciata nella giornata di martedi 7 dicembre sulle piattaforme PC e Stadia. L’aggiornamento in questione rende disponibili tutti gli assets per il rilascio delle Icon Prime della popolare modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. La patch in questione sarà rilasciata nei prossimi giorni anche per le piattaforme PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X e Xbox One. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del Title Update 3.1 divulgato dalla software house canadese. FIFA Ultimate Team Apportate le seguenti modifiche: Aggiunti gli assets per il rilascio delle Icon Prime. Le Icon Prime saranno ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
