FIFA 22 | TOTGS Mini Release – Le nuove carte Team Of The Group Stage

FIFA TOTGS
EA Sports ha annunciato la Mini Release dei TOTGS per la popolare modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Le ...

FIFA 22: TOTGS Mini Release – Le nuove carte Team Of The Group Stage (Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021) EA Sports ha annunciato la Mini Release dei TOTGS per la popolare modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Le nuove carte saranno disponibile nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di questa sera. Si avvicina la conclusione delle fasi a gironi di UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League e della UEFA Conference League, durante le quali abbiamo assistito a superbe manifestazioni di abilità individuale. Durante le promo in questione la software house canadese rilascerà anche dei contenuti aggiuntivi tramite SBC ed Obiettivi a tema. FIFA 22 è atteso per il 1° Ottobre su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, STeam e Nintendo Switch.
