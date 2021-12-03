Everything Colton Said About Cassie Randolph During ‘Coming Out Colton’ (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) Not holding back. Colton Underwood Said as much as he legally could About his up-and-down relationship with Cassie Randolph During his new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton. Randolph, 26, and Underwood, 29, met During season 23 of The Bachelor. While they continued dating following the season in 2019, but announced their split in May 2020. Four months later, the model filed a restraining order against the reality star, claiming that he had placed a tracking device on her car. “I think that was sort of a huge wake-up call. I’m sad that it even got to that point to where that had to be my wake-up call and me affecting other people in my life was sort of the moment that I realized I had to come out,” Underwood exclusively told Us Weekly ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Everything Colton
Colton Underwood Says He's In LoveIn an interview with Us Weekly, Colton Underwood confirmed he's in a relationship. Underwood, who came out as gay in April, was spotted earlier this year vacationing in Hawaii with Democratic ...
Who is Gus Kenworthy? Colton Underwood’s friend shares his struggle in ‘Coming Out Colton’Netflix series Coming Out Colton premiered on Friday, December 3, 2021, and featured Colton Underwood’s struggle of coming out to his family, friends and the entire world.
Everything ColtonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Everything Colton