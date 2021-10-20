Il Monte Vinson : la montagna più alta dell'Antartide | CuriositàFilippa Lagerback : Qual è il nome della figlia avuta con Daniele ...Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps & Beans 2 Teufel lancia il nuovo speaker BOOMSTERCaratteristiche e tipologie delle cuffie antirumore LEAGUE OF LEGENDS - SANDALO VINCE IL TORNEO 1.VS.1 Crysis Remastered Trilogy Recensione PS5MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION CODE FAIRY ARRIVA A NOVEMBRE PER ...Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Discovery Tour: Viking Age TrailerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Trailer L'Infestazione Ultime Blog

Below the Edge of Darkness

C’è un fantasma che si aggira per gli oceani: il cefalopode. Una delle cinque classi dei molluschi, i ...

Below the Edge of Darkness (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) C’è un fantasma che si aggira per gli oceani: il cefalopode. Una delle cinque classi dei molluschi, i cefalopodi sono animali marini tra i più evoluti e che meglio si adattano ai cambiamenti. Nella sua forma “colossale” il cefalopode era un essere mitico, terrificante. Per il professor Peter Godfrey-Smith, che lo descrive nel saggio “Altre menti” è una creatura che si comporta come una sorta di affettuoso ET. Quello scoperto e ripreso a 651 metri di profondità dalla navetta oceanografica “Falkor”, il polpo di vetro, è un ectoplasma di bellezza mistica. La sua trasparenza si abbina ai colori luminosi prodotti dai cromatofori (cellule che contengono granuli di pigmento) creando un effetto psichedelico: la bioluminescenza, l’emissione di luce prodotta da una reazione chimica all’interno di un organismo, che si manifesta soprattutto nella parte blu-verde dello spettro di luce visibile. ...
