The Desert Gets Dark: Film Noir Festival Returns to Palm Springs With ‘Big Sleep,’ 35mm Rarities and More (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) A Dark Desert highway isn’t just something in an Eagles song — it’s what some Angelenos will be taking to Palm Springs this weekend to experience the particular shade of nightfall that is Film Noir. The Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival is resuming at the Palm Springs Cultural Center after a pandemic-mandated time-out last year, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference... including the Qinghai - Tibet Expressway at an altitude of 4,500 meters, the world's longest desert expressway Beijing - Xinjiang Expressway, the world's highest bridge Beipanjiang Bridge as well as ...
Steve Wynn, frontman dei Dream Syndicate, in concerto allo Spazio Mavv.Senza dimenticare la recente trilogia "Desert Trilogy" e i quasi leggendari show con la band attuale, The Miracle 3. Steve Wynn vanta grande fama ed una discografia tanto prolifica e trova anche il ...
Inside Dune: Wandering the Desert with My Friends, nuovo dietro le quinte con Jason Momoa Lega Nerd
Usa, morto Colin Powell, ex Segretario di Stato. Fatali complicazioni legate al CovidÈ stato il primo afroamericano a rivestire la carica di capo della diplomazia Usa. Nel 2003 sostenne l’esistenza di armi chimiche per giustificare la guerra in Iraq ...
