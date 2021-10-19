MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION CODE FAIRY ARRIVA A NOVEMBRE PER ...Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Discovery Tour: Viking Age TrailerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Trailer L'Infestazione Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di Taglie del Club del Grilletto ...ARCANE: il promo episodio potrà essere trasmesso su TwitchCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 9: Nightmare segna il ritorno di Undead ...A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoUltime Blog

Pantaya | Pantelion Strike First Look Deals with El Estudio | The Lift and Traziende Films EXCLUSIVE

Pantaya Pantelion
In a move aimed at further building its roster of original content, LA-based Spanish-language ...

In a move aimed at further building its roster of original content, LA-based Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya and Latino Hollywood studio Pantelion have signed multi-year First Look Deals with Latin American companies El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films. Under the terms of the pact, each company will produce direct-to-platform Spanish-language pics to stream exclusively on Pantaya
