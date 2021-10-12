' Tech Truck' to Promote Science & Technology among Turkish Children

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) - ISTANBUL, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/Dopingnology, a next-generation online educational platform, will dispatch a state-of-the-art "nology" across Turkey with the aim of promotingandnologythe nation's. The mobilelab began its countrywide journey on October 10 from Adiyaman located in the southeastern part of the country. Adopting a thoroughly 'hands-on' approach, the project hopes to reach 15,000by the end of this year, and another 45,000 throughout 2022. "We want to introducewith limited opportunities, especially those in small villages and remote areas, to the exciting – and rapidly-evolving – world ofnology," ...