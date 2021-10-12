Presentata la League of Legends CollectionNo Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingRIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Ultime Blog

' Tech Truck' to Promote Science & Technology among Turkish Children

- ISTANBUL, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doping Technology, a next-generation online educational ...

Doping Technology, a next-generation online educational platform, will dispatch a state-of-the-art "Technology Truck" across Turkey with the aim of promoting Science and Technology among the nation's Children. The mobile Science lab began its countrywide journey on October 10 from Adiyaman located in the southeastern part of the country.  Adopting a thoroughly 'hands-on' approach, the project hopes to reach 15,000 Children by the end of this year, and another 45,000 throughout 2022. "We want to introduce Children with limited opportunities, especially those in small villages and remote areas, to the exciting – and rapidly-evolving – world of Technology," ...
