'Tech Truck' to Promote Science & Technology among Turkish Children (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) - ISTANBUL, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Doping Technology, a next-generation online educational platform, will dispatch a state-of-the-art "Technology Truck" across Turkey with the aim of promoting Science and Technology among the nation's Children. The mobile Science lab began its countrywide journey on October 10 from Adiyaman located in the southeastern part of the country. Adopting a thoroughly 'hands-on' approach, the project hopes to reach 15,000 Children by the end of this year, and another 45,000 throughout 2022. "We want to introduce Children with limited opportunities, especially those in small villages and remote areas, to the exciting – and rapidly-evolving – world of Technology," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Doping Technology, a next-generation online educational platform, will dispatch a state-of-the-art "Technology Truck" across Turkey with the aim of promoting Science and Technology among the nation's Children. The mobile Science lab began its countrywide journey on October 10 from Adiyaman located in the southeastern part of the country. Adopting a thoroughly 'hands-on' approach, the project hopes to reach 15,000 Children by the end of this year, and another 45,000 throughout 2022. "We want to introduce Children with limited opportunities, especially those in small villages and remote areas, to the exciting – and rapidly-evolving – world of Technology," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tech Truck
Mission Restart, il programma dell'evento a Imola il 23 e il 24 ottobre... Filippo Buraschi , caporedattore Quattroruote Ore: 17.00 " 18.00 Panel tech #backontrack : l'... responsabile Centro Prove Quattroruote SALA TAZIO NUVOLARI Ore 15.00 " 16.00 Panel Truck #backontrack: ...
Campagna di Prevenzione itinerante "Vista in Salute" a CampobassoAnche in Molise il tir hi - tech della Campagna Nazionale "Vista in Salute". La grande struttura ambulatoriale mobile offrirà controlli oculistici gratuiti agli over - 40. Arriva in Molise il truck ...
Bosch fornirà parti fuel cell a Daimler Truck e Volvo Group - Componenti & Tech Agenzia ANSA
In Molise il truck della Campagna Nazionale “Vista in salute”Arriva in Molise il truck della Campagna Nazionale “Vista in salute” per la Prevenzione delle Malattie della Retina e del Nervo Ottico promossa dall’Agenzia Internazionale per la Prevenzione della Cec ...
Il truck di “Vista in Salute” arriva in BasilicataGlaucoma, retinopatia diabetica e maculopatie riguardano oltre 3 milioni di Italiani. La prevenzione rende più efficace la risposta dei servizi sanitari e contribuisce alla sostenibilità della spesa s ...
Tech TruckSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tech Truck