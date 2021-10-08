‘Heaven | To the Land of Happiness’ Review | A Modest and Mostly Satisfying Odd-Couple Crime Comedy by Leading Korean Filmmaker Im Sang-soo

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) A terminally ill prisoner and a despondent hospital worker steal a hearse stuffed with mob money in “Heaven: To theof Happiness.” This combination of odd-road movie andmoves along nicely for about half the running time but loses momentum when sentimentality and drawn-out male bonding take precedence over the film’s L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.