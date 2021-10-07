Fire TV Stick 4K Max da oggi disponibileSeagate presenta nuovi SSD Game Drive per Xbox LANCIO DA RECORD DI FIFA 22ARRIVA FAR CRY 6: LA LIBERAZIONE DI YARA DALLA DITTATURA INIZIA OGGIPAW Patrol Kids Watch RecensioneVaccino Covid-19 : Moderna sospeso in Svezia e Danimarca tra i giovaniMake up: come creare un ematoma realistico per HalloweenI NOTEBOOK LG GRAM ORA DISPONIBILI CON WINDOWS 11Dall'e-commerce al mobile commerce: il successo in ItaliaFarming Simulator 22: una galleria di immagini dedicata a tre nuove ...Ultime Blog

Fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss caught in bunker

It could only be opened by turning a secret handle in a cupboard, they said. Damiano Gallace, 60, has ...

Fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss caught in bunker (Di giovedì 7 ottobre 2021) It could only be opened by turning a secret handle in a cupboard, they said. Damiano Gallace, 60, has been on the run for a year after being sentenced to 14 years in jail for mafia association.
Fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss caught in bunker

ROME, OCT 7 - A fugitive Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss was caught in a secret bunker in a flat carved out of a cement factory near Catanzaro on Thursday. The bunker was built behind a false bedroom wall, police ...

