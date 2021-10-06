I NOTEBOOK LG GRAM ORA DISPONIBILI CON WINDOWS 11Dall'e-commerce al mobile commerce: il successo in ItaliaFarming Simulator 22: una galleria di immagini dedicata a tre nuove ...Milan Games Week & Cartoomics apre la vendita dei bigliettiFarmVille 3: attiva la pre-registrazione in attesa del lancioRed Dead Online: il Club del grilletto facile 4 è ora disponibileCALL OF DUTY: COLD WAR E WARZONE BATTLE PASS - SESTA STAGIONEUBISOFT PRESENTA GHOST RECON FRONTLINEThe Sims 4 | i Kit Fashion Street e Incheon Arrivals ora disponibiliKnockout City: lancia la Stagione 3 - H@CKeDUltime Blog

Nutanix is Named for the First Time in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Files and Objects Storage as a Visionary

Company Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS ...

Nutanix is Named for the First Time in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Files and Objects Storage as a Visionary (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) Company Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #NTNX - Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today it has been has been Named as a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.'s October 2021 Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage; this is the First Time the company has been recognized in this ...
