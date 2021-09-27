The Methanol Institute: Will Liquid Fuels Play a Role in EU's Decarbonization? (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) BRUSSELS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Methanol Institute (MI) is hosting a webinar titled "Fit for 55: Key Implications for Liquid Fuels" on October 7, 13:00 (CEST). Speakers from the European Commission, FuelsEurope, and OCI/BioMCN, Will present about the Role of Liquid Fuels under the Fit for 55 package. In July, the European Commission announced the Fit for 55 package, a collection of 13 policy initiatives aimed at fulfilling the European Union's climate ambition. The policy instruments amended and established under these proposals significantly affect the future market for Liquid Fuels. In the webinar, speakers Will provide their thoughts on the changing regulatory landscape ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
