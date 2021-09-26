Risultati Serie A della sesta giornataARCANE: PRIMO TRAILER DELLA SERIE ANIMATA IN ARRIVO A NOVEMBREPsicoterapia a distanza: il mio psicoterapeuta da casa Covid-19 : 3.525 nuovi casi e 50 decessiTaito’s G-Darius HD arriva il 28 settembreFatti per il Successo nel segno dell'innovazione e discontinuitàDRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET DISPONIBILEARC-V debutta su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS il 28 settembreDISNEY MAGICAL WORLD 2: ENCHANTED EDITION ARRIVERÀ SU SWITCH A ...LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

In occasione di The Last of Us Day 2021, Sony ha messo in promozione The Last of Us Remastered e la ...

The Last of Us Remastered e Left Behind in offerta su PS Store a metà prezzo – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di domenica 26 settembre 2021) In occasione di The Last of Us Day 2021, Sony ha messo in promozione The Last of Us Remastered e la versione stand alone di Left Behind su PlayStation Store a metà prezzo.. The Last of Us Remastered e la versione stand alone dell’espansione Left Behind sono disponibili in offerta su PS Store a metà prezzo. La promozione durerà fino alle 00.59 del 28 settembre. Certo, non sono questi i nuovi contenuti promessi da Naughty Dog per The Last of Us Day 2021, che cade appunto oggi, ma rientrano senza dubbio nell’ambito delle celebrazioni per l’eccellente serie action adventure. Se … Notizie giochi ...
The Last of Us Part II: il fan film tutto italiano è finalmente online

Il sottobosco dei film amatoriali realizzati da fan e tratti dai videogiochi più popolari si arricchisce oggi di un nuovo titolo , intitolato semplicemente The Last of Us Part II FANMADE SHORT FILM , realizzato dal cineasta Marco Ritelli in collaborazione con HotGarbageTeam e ora pubblicato su YouTube. Si tratta, per l'appunto, di un fan film, senza ...

Eternals, trapela una colossale indiscrezione sul film di Chloé Zhao. Ed è già da record

Come sottolinea The Direct, il sito in questione nel recente passato ha anticipato con precisione le durate di Halloween Kills e The Last Duel . Eternals si prospetta come un film pieno di ...
Il classico Ico per PS2 compie 20 anni

Il classico Ico per PlayStation 2 ha compiuto 20 anni.Nel gioco di avventura del 2001, sviluppato da Japan Studio e Team Ico e diretto da Fumito Ueda, tu interpreta un ragazzo nato con le corna ...

The Last of Us Remastered e Left Behind in offerta su PS Store a metà prezzo

