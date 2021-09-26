The Last of Us Remastered e Left Behind in offerta su PS Store a metà prezzo – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di domenica 26 settembre 2021) In occasione di The Last of Us Day 2021, Sony ha messo in promozione The Last of Us Remastered e la versione stand alone di Left Behind su PlayStation Store a metà prezzo.. The Last of Us Remastered e la versione stand alone dell’espansione Left Behind sono disponibili in offerta su PS Store a metà prezzo. La promozione durerà fino alle 00.59 del 28 settembre. Certo, non sono questi i nuovi contenuti promessi da Naughty Dog per The Last of Us Day 2021, che cade appunto oggi, ma rientrano senza dubbio nell’ambito delle celebrazioni per l’eccellente serie action adventure. Se … Notizie giochi ...Leggi su helpmetech
The Last of Us : questo weekend Naughty Dog svelerà nuovissimi contenuti in arrivo
The Last of Us : “nuovi contenuti” promessi da Naughty Dog per l’outbreak day – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it
The Last of Us Parte II : la splendida replica della chitarra di Ellie da $2.000 è disponibile in Europa
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
The Last of Us Part II: il fan film tutto italiano è finalmente onlineIl sottobosco dei film amatoriali realizzati da fan e tratti dai videogiochi più popolari si arricchisce oggi di un nuovo titolo , intitolato semplicemente The Last of Us Part II FANMADE SHORT FILM , realizzato dal cineasta Marco Ritelli in collaborazione con HotGarbageTeam e ora pubblicato su YouTube. Si tratta, per l'appunto, di un fan film, senza ...
Eternals, trapela una colossale indiscrezione sul film di Chloé Zhao. Ed è già da recordCome sottolinea The Direct, il sito in questione nel recente passato ha anticipato con precisione le durate di Halloween Kills e The Last Duel . Eternals si prospetta come un film pieno di ...
Il classico Ico per PS2 compie 20 anniIl classico Ico per PlayStation 2 ha compiuto 20 anni.Nel gioco di avventura del 2001, sviluppato da Japan Studio e Team Ico e diretto da Fumito Ueda, tu interpreta un ragazzo nato con le corna ...
The Last of Us Remastered e Left Behind in offerta su PS Store a metà prezzoIn occasione di The Last of Us Day 2021, Sony ha messo in promozione The Last of Us Remastered e la versione stand alone di Left Behind su PlayStation Store a metà prezzo.. The Last of Us Remastered ...
