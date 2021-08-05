Riders Republic di Ubisoft avrà una beta, ecco le date e i dettagli (Di giovedì 5 agosto 2021) Attraverso un comunicato stampa, Ubisoft annuncia che la beta di Riders Republic sarà disponibile dal 23 al 25 agosto su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/SS, Xbox One e PC sia su Ubisoft Connect che su Epic Games Launcher. E' già possibile iscriversi per partecipare alla beta di Riders Republic, tutto quello che dovete fare è cliccare qui. La beta di Riders Republic permette un primo sguardo alle 3 carriere: Gare di Bicicletta, Trick su Neve e Sport di Volo (Rocketwing & Wingsuit). Potrete ...Leggi su eurogamer
Road Races: Michael Dunlop wins the Armoy Race of LegendsAmong the most highly - anticipated riders, the nineteen - time Tourist Trophy winner triumphed in ... when the second IRRC round is set to play out at Horice in the Czech Republic. Translated by ...
MXGP: Infront Motorsport announces a double - header event in Turkey... an event organised under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey. The Turkish ... the Turkish double - header will also see the participation of riders in the women's MX World ...
