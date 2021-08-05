Oxenfree II | Lost Signals arriverà anche su PS4 e PS5 | nuovi dettagli sulla protagonista

(Di giovedì 5 agosto 2021) Annunciato in precedenza durante una presentazione di Nintendo,II:usciràsu PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4. Il sequel riporta il sistema di conversazione e la sintonizzazione radio del titolo originale per un seguito in piena regola con un nuovo personaggio di nome Riley. Riley è "alle prese con le ripercussioni della post-adolescenza" all'inizio del gioco, chiedendosi se le scelte che ha fatto sono giuste per lei e se è chi vuole davvero essere. Un post sul blog di PlayStation spiega nelo: "Nata e cresciuta a Camena da un padre veterano e una madre assente, Riley si è ...

Advertising

Eurogamer_it : #OxenfreeIILostSignal arriverà anche su #PS4 e #PS5. - IGNitalia : #Oxenfree2: Lost Signals arriverà anche su console PlayStation: ecco il nuovo trailer ufficiale! - GamingTalker : Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals uscirà anche su PS4 e PS5 - RH_Negativ : RT @PlayStationIT: Fai luce sulla storia vestendo i panni di Riley in OXENFREE II: Lost Signals - AnGeL3DaRk3 : RT @PlayStationIT: Fai luce sulla storia vestendo i panni di Riley in OXENFREE II: Lost Signals -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Oxenfree Lost

Everyeye Videogiochi

Night School Studio e PlayStation hanno annunciato le versioni PS4 e PS5 di2:Signals . Nel gioco vestiremo i panni dell'adolescente Riley Poverly e si baserà sempre sul robusto sistema di conversazione del primo titolo e su strani segnali soprannaturali ...E c'è da scommetterci considerando il nutrito interesse attorno a giochi in arrivo nei prossimi mesi, come Life Is Strange: True Colors e2:Signals , in procinto di regalarci tante ...Oxenfree 2 arriverà anche su PS4 e PS5, oltre che su PC e Switch. Gli sviluppatori ci parlano della protagonista, Riley Poverly.. Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals era stato annunciato per PC e Nintendo ...Il sequel dell'avventura paranormale Oxenfree approderà anche su console PlayStation, annunciano Night School e MWM Studios dalle pagine del PS Blog ...