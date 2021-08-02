NICE CXone Powers Faster and Smarter Self - Service and Better Prepared Agents with New Digital - Centric AI Innovations

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NICE CXone

Bitmat

TheSummer 2021 release empowers enterprises to engage customers where their true journey begins and delivers answers faster than ever, ensuring next - gen, digitally fluent CX HOBOKEN, N. J.-(...Continua a leggerePowers Faster and Smarter Self - Service and Better Prepared Agents with New Digital - Centric AI Innovations Business Wire Business Wire - 2 Agosto 2021 The...Webhelp, leader internazionale per l’offerta di servizi di customer experience e soluzioni business, e il suo global client Signify, leader mondiale nell’illuminazione sia in ambito professional che p ...