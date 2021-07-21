Zona gialla Covid-19 : Green pass al chiuso e stato d'emergenza fino ...Júlia Hennessy Cayuela. : Morta influencer di 22 anni in moto col ...Sony presenta HT-A9, la nuova frontiera dell’audio surroundBack 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ultime Blog

Jung Aims to Make More History With a Hat-Trick of Gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Eventing Preview LAUSANNE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After ...

Jung Aims to Make More History With a Hat-Trick of Gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Eventing Preview LAUSANNE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

After Germany'sMichael Jung won the second of his two consecutive Individual Olympic Equestrian Eventing titles at Rio 2016 he was asked what he had next in his sights. "Tokyo 2020 of course, and the Europeans and maybe the world title along the way!", he replied. He wasn't joking of course, because the 38-year-old who made Eventing History by becoming the first to hold European, Olympic and World Championship titles at the same time is one of the most formidable athletes in all of equestrian sport. He didn't Make it to the FEI World Equestrian Games™ in ...
