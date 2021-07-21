Jung Aims to Make More History With a Hat-Trick of Gold (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Eventing Preview LAUSANNE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
After Germany'sMichael Jung won the second of his two consecutive Individual Olympic Equestrian Eventing titles at Rio 2016 he was asked what he had next in his sights. "Tokyo 2020 of course, and the Europeans and maybe the world title along the way!", he replied. He wasn't joking of course, because the 38-year-old who made Eventing History by becoming the first to hold European, Olympic and World Championship titles at the same time is one of the most formidable athletes in all of equestrian sport. He didn't Make it to the FEI World Equestrian Games™ in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
